JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings June 9.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 2.
- William Frederick Wickwire, 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with resisting arrest and cited for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Brandy L. Roberts, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with trespassing and cited for criminal mischief. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Brandy L. Roberts, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, making terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, and cited for harassment and criminal mischief by tampering with property. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Amy Renee McElheny, 50, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations.
- Jeffrey Alan Vanzanten, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for several traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Nichelle Marie Curley, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Megan Charlene Hannold, 37, of Sigel, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisiting arrest, trespassing and cited for trespassing by motor vehicle.