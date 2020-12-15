JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Dec. 9.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4.
- Nathan James Hummel, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking-moveable property, and criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Clarisa Sue Bush, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with he manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Jeffrey David Hoff, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Margaret Ann Wisor, 42, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $100,000.
Hearings continued
- Zachary Albert Quigley, 35, of Clearfield, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Curt Paul Gosnell Jr., 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure. Bail is set at $15,000.