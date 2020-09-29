JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Sept. 23.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.
Hearings waived
- Sean Michael Copella, 47, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Lawrence Edward Wittman, 54, of Dagus Mines, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Amanda Noelle Earnest, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Dusty Lee McLaughlin, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.
- James Carl Wickwire, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings held
- Breanna Rae Park, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Stevie Lynn Feldbauer, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brandy L. Roberts, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with trespassing, harassment and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting.
- Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with defrauding secured creditors. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Adam Michael Krivonyak, 39, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.