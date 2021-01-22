JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 20, 2021.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 1, 2021.
- Shawn Michael Reed, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Lisa Marie Gess, 44, of Titusville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Kaitlin Mar Scicchitano, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence/driving unsafely, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- Abby Marie O’Rourke, 36, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and possession of marijauna.
- Richard Charles Buterbaugh III, 28, of Bradford, who is charged with rape, simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffery Dale Polaski, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joseph Patrick Grisewood, 27, of Belmont, NY, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Dustin Scott Feronti, 31, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence/driving unsafely and traffic violations.
- Alix Christopher Santiago, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property. Bail was set at $2,500.
Withdrawn
- Richard Charles Buterbaugh, 28, of Bradford, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Timothy Charles McClain, 45, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by deception, identity theft and retail theft.
Hearing continuedAlexander Michael Estell, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with providing false information to law enforcement and trespassing.