JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Sept. 16.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.
- Jerrold Arnold Sisco, 50, of DuBois, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Darelle Jamall Close, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with 21 third-degree felony counts of conspiracy by accessing a device he was not authorized to use. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Ashley Elizabeth Bowley, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Sage Ann Atwater, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Brandon Lee Dilley, 34, of Wilcox, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- Daniel Alan Gillespie, 33, of James City, who is charged with corruption of minors, indecent exposure, indecent assault and harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Brian K. Viglione, 43, of Kersey, who is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing. Bail is set at $10,000.