JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over the following preliminary hearings Wednesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- Brian Leo Coder, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence — incapable of driving safely — trespassing by motor vehicle and a traffic violation.
Held for court
- Tyler Charles Swanson, 33, of Coalport, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property and theft by unlawful taking, moveable property. Bail was set at $7,500.
Hearings held
- Lawrence Edward Wittman, 54, of Dagus Mines, who is charged with driving under the influence — incapable of driving safely — driving without a license and traffic violations.
- Katlynn Elaine Tucker, 25, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with trespassing. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Tonya Lynn Lovell, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
- Brian Doyle Bean, 41, of Corry, is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a traffic violation.
Hearing continued
- David Edward Miller, 38, of Johnsonburg, is charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
Michael James Nagle, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.