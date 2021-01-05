Gavel

JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Dec. 30.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4.

  • Curt Paul Gosnell Jr., 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure. Bail is set at $15,000.

Hearing held

  • Felicia Elizabeth Calcagno, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment, theft by unlawful taking-moveable property, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Bail was changed to unsecured and is set at $25,000.

Hearing continued

  • Jeffery Dale Polaski, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

