JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Dec. 30.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4.
- Curt Paul Gosnell Jr., 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure. Bail is set at $15,000.
Hearing held
- Felicia Elizabeth Calcagno, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment, theft by unlawful taking-moveable property, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Bail was changed to unsecured and is set at $25,000.
Hearing continued
- Jeffery Dale Polaski, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.