JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 29.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway March 3.
Hearings waived
- Daniel Aaron Peterson, 46, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Joseph Clinton Bowley IV, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with 236 counts of accessing a device without authorization from the user, 234 counts of theft by unlawful taking and 234 counts of receiving stolen property.
- Lisa M. Reynolds, 46, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- James John Schutz Sr., 71, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Frederick Michael Moore, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment, and is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $7,500.
- Amy Lyn Benson, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Katie Nicole Simbeck, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Withdrawn
- Frederick Michael Moore, 22, of Ridgway, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.