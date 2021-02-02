JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 27.
Hearings waived The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 1.
- Harriet Nina Overturf, 19, of Benezette, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Paul Douglas Gigliotti, 59, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tracey Ann Phillips, 51, of Weedville, who is charged with writing bad checks. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Dakkota Lei Shilling, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Christy Lyn Dececchis, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Joseph Bruno Manno Jr., 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with writing bad checks. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Dakota Edward Joseph Potts, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana.
- Anthony Karl Milliard, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Mary Larae Descala, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Christopher Hamilton Graham, 54, of Wilcox, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle.
- Felicia Elizabeth Calcagno, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property and criminal mischief. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Justin Erick Willis, 42, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Sandra Lynn Truchan, 46, of Ridgway, who is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and traffic violations.
- Bryan Patrick Galvin, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Mustafa S. Hitaj, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.