JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several cases Sept. 25.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Nov. 4.
- Bryan Chris Dumire, 31, of Johnstown, who is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving an unregistered vehicle.
- Nicholas James Everett, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Floyd Henry Hoffman, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Hoffman is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.
- Alexis Marie Pisani, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Aaron Christopher Johnson, 32, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
- Roman Nieves, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
- Kelly Joleen Deemer, 56, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
Held for court
- Molly Ann Zuchowski, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, harassment, carless driving and driving a vehicle with an invalid inspection or valid driver’s license.
Hearing heldLogan Douglas Schloder, 26, of Emporium, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.