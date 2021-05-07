JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings April 28 and May 5.
April 28
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Commons Pleas June 6.
- John P Antonuccio, 56, of Brockport, who is charged with confined within premises of the owner. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Patricia Lee Pistorio, 43, of Penfield, who is charged with accident involving damage, attended vehicle/property, and traffic violations.
- Brock Allen Huntington, 27, of Brockport, who is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
May 5
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Commons Pleas June 6.
- Joshua Michael Hanes, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft, escaping, resisting arrest/other law enforcement, making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and harassment. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Justin Robert Burkhouse, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, and traffic violations.
- Ryan Edward Hanes, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense.
- Quentin Lincoln Shreffler, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- David E. Miller, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing.
Hearing continued Ariana Schloder, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with accidents involving an unattended vehicle/property and traffic violations.