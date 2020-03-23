JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings March 18.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 6.
Hearings waived
- Wanda Diane Frantz, 52, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle and careless driving.
- Joshua James Quigley, 41, of Clearfield, who is charged with seven felony counts of conspiracy — arson with danger of death or bodily injury, risking catastrophe, intent to collect insurance, making a false report and making a false insurance claim, as well as recklessly endangering another person and dangerous burning. Quigley is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Ray Edward Morgan Jr., 28, of Clearfield, who is charged with four counts of conspiracy — arson with danger of death or bodily injury, arson with intent to collect insurance, making a false insurance claim, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person. Morgan is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Samantha Jewel Weber, 23, of Clearfield, who is charged with six counts of conspiracy — arson with danger of death or bodily injury, arson with intent to collect insurance and making a false insurance claim, all felonies in the third degree, as well as two misdemeanors — conspiracy by reckless endangerment of another person and falsely incriminating another. Weber is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Withdrawn
- Jeffrey Merril Mohney, 45, of Penfield, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Hearings held
- Roman Nieves, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with confined within premises of the owner.
- Roger C Vonarx, 35, of Wilcox, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $15,000.
Hearing continuedJoshua Max Safeer, 20, of Pikesville, Maryland, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Safeer’s preliminary hearing is continued for 2 p.m. March 27.