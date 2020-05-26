JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings May 20.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.
Hearings waived
- Patti L Lindgren, 56, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Jordan Lee Covel, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing police and traffic violations.
- Joseph Michael Harvey, 53, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Karl William Krouse, 60, of Wilcox, who is charged with propulsion of missiles onto roadways and criminal mischief by damaging property. Unsecured bail is set at $2,500.
- Andrew Michael Wolff, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
- Angel Cano Perez Jr., 32, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy by receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings held
- Paul Stephen Iorfido, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, speeding and careless driving.
- Linda Ann Samick, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with forgery, theft by deception and writing bad checks. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Benjamin Allen Yonker, 22, of Wilcox, who is charged with the distribution of sexually explicit material and corruption of minors.
Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with defrauding secured creditors.
- Harry Daniel Johnson III, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with five counts of corruption of minors and six counts of selling/furnishing liquor to a minor.
- Scott Robert Lowe, 43, of Wilcox, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bobbi-Jo Kristine Langille, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several traffic violations.