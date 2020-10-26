Gavel

JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 21.

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 7.

Hearings waived

  • Shawna Marie Pierotti, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.

Hearing held

  • Floyd Harven Walters, 49, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with forgery.

Hearings continued

  • James Michael Draucker, 49, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
  • Breanna Rae Park, 32, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Gregory Allen Smeal, 61, of Woodland, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
  • Brandy L. Roberts, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with trespassing, harassment and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting.

