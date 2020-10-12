JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 7:
- Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jacob Eric Carlson, 39, of Falls Creek, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Lisa Marie Gess, 43, of Titusville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several traffic violations.