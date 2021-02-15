JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 10.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March.
- Jason S. Bullers, 47, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Gloria M. Jessup, 63, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and traffic violations.
- Nicole A. Chubbuck, 48, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Hearing continued
- Joseph William Gerg, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.
Hearings held
- Terry Marie Cromley, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Desiree Katheryne Vires, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
- Donald Albert Saporito, 40, of Warren, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.