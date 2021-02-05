JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 3.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 1.
- Alexander Michael Estell, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and trespassing.
- Ryan Allen Lindgren, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.
- Nicole Marie Feldbauer, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brielle Jennifer Solomon, 20, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Beverly Ann Jankoski, 58, of Emporium, who is charged with writing bad checks.
- Nathan Anthony Chaplain, 33, of Wilcox, who is charged with trespassing.
Hearings held
- Chris Deon McMillen, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with writing bad checks and theft of services.
- Jessica L. Mead, 27, of Hornell, New York, who is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, both felonies, driving under the influence of alcohol/driving unsafely, reckless and careless driving and traffic violations.
- Lance Stephan Cooper, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Cruz Aaron Carpin, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Dismissed
Zachary Albert Quigley, 35, of Clearfield, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.