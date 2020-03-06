ST. MARYS — A Johnsonburg man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly lied on a Firearms Transaction Record at Elk County Ammo and Arms.
Sterling Keaton Elmquist, 23, of Johnsonburg, is charged with writing a materially false statement when attempting to purchase, deliver or transfer a firearm, a third-degree felony, making a false statement under penalty, and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 31.
City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas received information from Pennsylvania State Police’s Firearms Division regarding Elmquist Jan. 9. Elmquist reportedly went to Elk Co. Ammo and Arms on Brusselles Street Oct. 15, 2019, attempting to purchase a firearm and was denied, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Elmquist checked “No” in block 11(b) on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Firearms Transaction Record, which according to police, was a lie.
Question 11(b) asks, “Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year?” Elmquist checked “No,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Elmquist was reportedly charged with fleeing police March 24, 2019, a case still pending in court which could result in up to seven years in prison, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Elmquist’s attorney has allegedly not responded to COSMP’s request to bring Elmquist in for questioning, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Elmquist’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. March 31 at Jacob’s office.