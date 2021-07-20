JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to lure children into or near his home by offering them candy.
Frank Jude Rippy, 68, of Johnsonburg, is charged with two counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 16.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to Third Avenue on July 15 for a report of a man who allegedly attempted to have children enter his residence because he had candy, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the caller, who said that she, the children and her mother were out looking for their loose dog. The children, ages 6 and 5, were walking along the 400th block of Fourth Avenue when a man allegedly approached them and asked if they wanted any candy, and that he had candy inside of the residence he was trying to get rid of. The caller, the children’s aunt, was not far behind him and heard what the man said, told him “No” and swore at him, before telling the children to run. After seeing the caller, the man reportedly put his head down and went back inside of the residence.
Police made a trip to Fourth Avenue, where the man reportedly lives, and made contact with Rippy. There was a small dish with candy, as well as a large plastic container also containing candy on the curb to the right of his home. Rippy reportedly told police he had nieces and nephews coming over that weekend, and had extra candy, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He allegedly said he figured the police were going to show up, but all he did was offer the children candy – he did not ask them to come inside of the home.
The children and the witness reportedly do not know Rippy. Police also allegedly smelled a strong odor of a malt-brewed beverage on his breath, and he did admit to drinking, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rippy’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 8 at Martin’s office.