JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man who has been charged with arson and reckless endangerment waived his preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 30.
Benjamin Lee Johnson, 25, of Johnsonburg, has been charged with arson by danger of death or bodily injury, a felony in the first degree, reckless burning or exploding in uninhabited or unoccupied structures, a felony in the third degree, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and failing to control a dangerous fire, according to a criminal complaint filed May 30.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a call about a structure fire May 31 at 143 Harrison Ave. The house was a fully-involved fire, requiring additional fire departments to respond and endangering the neighboring structure, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The homeowner, Johnson, was reportedly laughing and said he burned his house down on purpose because it wasn’t insured. Johnson said he was “bored” and allegedly turned on all the burners on the stove, sprayed lighter fluid around and spread papers in the sink and on the floor before igniting the fire, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Johnson was reportedly in “good spirits” and denied any wrongdoing, as well as being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Johnson allegedly tried to get away after exiting the police car, according to the affidavit of probable cause. At the police station, Johnson reportedly said he wanted to “run and go swimming.”
Ridgway State Police also interviewed Johnson, who admitted to intentionally burning the house down, causing $50,000 in damages, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Johnson is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He will be formally arraigned at the Elk Country Court of Common Pleas July 6.