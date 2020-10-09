JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man has been charged in connection with a 2019 burglary.
Nathan James Hummel, 23, of Johnsonburg, is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking, a second-degree felony, criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree and a theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 29. Unsecured bail is set at $25,000.
Johnnsonburg Borough Police were dispatched to 121 Clarion Road for a reported burglary and stolen vehicle April 25, 2019. Upon arrival, police reportedly discovered signs of forced entry and the victim’s vehicle was missing. There were several cigarette butts and a bottle of booze on the kitchen counter inside, which were collected as evidence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The vehicle, a 2012 GMC Colorado, was entered into the National Crimes Information Center.
Police were later told the vehicle was found on Part Street in St. Marys. It was secured and towed from that location.
Results from the cigarette butts and booze bottle were traced back to Hummel, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A DNA test was conducted on Hummel at the Elk County Prison, which was a positive match.
Hummel’s DNA was also discovered on the steering wheel of the stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and on a cigarette butt that was found inside of that vehicle.
The victim’s brother submitted a detailed list of the items stolen from the residence and replacement costs for the vehicle’s keys, totaling $1,150.25.
Hummel’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 14.