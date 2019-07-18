RIDGWAY — A Johnsonburg man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Ridgway bar will face formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 5.
On May 5, Ridgway Borough Police charged Brian Allen Martin, 35, of Johnsonburg, with criminal homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment, following an incident at Cully’s Bar on West Main Street.
Martin’s preliminary hearing was held July 10 at the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin, where his case was held for court, or put on the trial list. He has been confined in the Elk County Jail on denied bail.
Police responded to Cully’s bar on West Main Street in Ridgway Sunday, May 5 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, Martin was being detained by another man, who reportedly claimed him as the shooter. A Ruger 9mm handgun was empty at his feet, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When police entered Cully’s, they observed a man lying on the floor in front of the entrance. Several people were tending to his injuries, according to the affidavit. He reportedly had suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was taken to Penn Highlands Elk, where he later died.
Martin was interviewed around 6:25 a.m., and reportedly told officers he carried his 9mm handgun in the back of his waistband, as he was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Martin reportedly claimed self defense during his interview with police at 6:25 a.m., stating the victim allegedly struck him several times in the head, so he grabbed his handgun and began firing.
Police reviewed surveillance video from Cully’s, which was consistent with the statements of witnesses and Martin, according to the affidavit of probable cause. An altercation between Martin and the victim, as well as several “bangs” consistent with gunshots, were noted.