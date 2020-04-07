JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man faces several felony charges after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl.
Kierre Andre Dugger, 22, of Johnsonburg, is charged with 15 counts of corruption of minors, a felony in the third degree, six corruption of minors misdemeanors and issuing obscene and other sexual materials, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
A Johnsonburg Borough Police officer was working March 18 when a woman brought her 17-year-old daughter into the station to complain that Dugger, a family friend, who had prior knowledge of her daughter’s age allegedly met her daughter at the skate park and asked to start dating her. Dugger was 21 at the time, the woman said.
Encounters between the two continued until her mother found out about the relationship and gave police permission to collect evidence from her daughter’s phone.
When interviewed by police, Dugger admitted to knowing the young woman’s age when they began having sex and to sending nude photographs, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police advised him to have no further contact with the young woman or her family. Dugger’s preliminary hearing is set for 3 p.m. April 15.