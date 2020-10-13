RIDGWAY — A Johnsonburg man has been charged after he was allegedly caught selling heroin in an undercover drug bust.
Theodore Michael Carlson II, 24, of Johnsonburg, is charged with criminal attempt to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the second degree and theft by deception, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 2.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was working on a drug-related investigation with the Attorney General’s North Central Municipal Task Force Sept. 2. A confidential informant (CI) sent police a screenshot of a Facebook messenger conversation between them and Carlson, which reportedly showed him indicating he had heroin for sale. The CI arranged to purchase 10 bags, a bundle, for $160, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The CI was provided the $160 to make the purchase as scheduled at the car wash near Sheetz in Ridgway. Police and a detective took up a position of surveillance in the Sheetz parking lot, where Carlson was reportedly identified approaching the CI on foot. The two began walking on Allenhurt Avenue, walking into the rear parking lot of Aiello’s Cafe, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police observed a transaction occur, where Carlson allegedly took $155, got into a vehicle and didn’t return.
On Sept. 3, Carlson was contacted and asked to speak with police at the COSMPD, where he allegedly admitted to selling heroin to the CI for the price of $160, then ripping him off, according to the affidavit.
Carlson is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14.