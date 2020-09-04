JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man is facing a felony charge after a 4-year-old child was allegedly found wandering the streets alone for the third time.
Shawn Michael Reed, 26, of Johnsonburg, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
Johnsonburg Borough Police were dispatched to 724 Penn Ave. for reports that a 4-year-old child was found unclothed walking in the road. The witness told police that she was getting ready for work around 4 a.m. when she noticed the child, and was concerned for his safety, so she took him into her care while attempting to locate a parent or guardian, according to the affidavit of probable cause, ultimately calling 911.
When police made contact with the child, they reportedly recognized him from a past incident on July 10 when he had ended up on Second Street. Another officer had dealt with him in a similar incident July 9, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police contacted Children and Youth Services, who said to bring the child back home. Police met Reed at 525 First Ave., who was reportedly in charge of watching the child. Reed said he wasn’t sure how the child escaped the home until he saw an open window.
Reed’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 30 at Martin’s office.