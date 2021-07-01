JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man has been charged with a felony for allegedly failing to appear in Elk County Court on outstanding warrants.
Casey Paul Jordan, 31, of Johnsonburg, is charged with default in required appearance, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 15.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to a Third Avenue residence in Johnsonburg June 8 for a reported accident. Police spoke with the complainant, when Jordan allegedly walked into the living room, wearing blue jeans and no shirt, with a tattoo on his chest, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police identified him due to past incidents, and had previous knowledge that Jordan had an outstanding warrant with the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly failing to appear.
When Jordan saw the officer, he immediately began backpedaling and was told to stop. He reportedly turned and ran through the kitchen, then into an area behind the residence.
A citizen on Bridge Street reportedly told police they witnessed Jordan run toward the old airport location.
Jordan has three warrants in the database, according to the affidavit of probable cause, one out of McKean County for failure to appear, and two Elk County Court of Common Pleas warrants, also for failure to appear.
Jordan’s hearing is set for July 14 at Martin’s office.