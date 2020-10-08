JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man has been charged with a felony after he claims he unknowingly received a counterfeit $20 bill and tried to buy gas with it.
Floyd Harven Walters, 49, of Johnsonburg, is charged with the second-degree felony of forgery by forged writing, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 18.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to Fuel On on Center Street Aug. 29 for reports of alleged counterfeit money. The manager reportedly said Walters purchased $20 worth of gas with a bill that was later determined to be counterfeit, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police arrived on scene to collect the bill and speak with the employee, who identified the individual as Walters, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Walters reportedly said the bill “went through the wash.” Police collected the $20 bill, which was thin and peeling, exposing a very thin white paper beneath it. Police attempted to contact Walters on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 but were unsuccessful.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the gas station on Sept. 3, which allegedly showed Walters parking his vehicle at the gas pumps Aug. 29. Walters walks into the store and hands the clerk a bill for gasoline, turns and walks out, police said. The cashier is also seen checking the bill for authenticity.
Police went to Walter’s residence Sept. 9, who reportedly claimed he was being falsely accused of this, and did not realize the bill was fraudulent. He reportedly said the only cash he handles are from other individuals and from transactions made at “reptile shows,’ where he both purchases and sells reptiles, or when he wins playing the skills games at the laundromat, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Walters told police he made a transaction the day prior, when a woman purchased two turtles from him for $10 each, according to the affidavit. He allegedly said he believes it was the woman who gave him the counterfeit bill.
Walters’ preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21.