RIDGWAY — A Johnsonburg man accused of illegally selling a firearm waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 9.
Nathan Lee Suranofsky, 26, of Johnsonburg, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and a materially false written statement — the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 25.
According to Ridgway State Police, Suranofsky took a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol from his father’s house at 739 Wilcox Road Sept. 22.
Suranofsky then sold the handgun for $100 to Joseph Alan Davis at his 426 Water Street Extension residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The sale was reportedly conducted for tobacco money and energy drinks, and without proper paperwork.
Suranofsky is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 4.