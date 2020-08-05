RIDGWAY — A 75-year-old Johnsonburg man has been charged for allegedly harassing his neighbor and threatening to shoot him.
Frederick Chris Frank, 75, of Johnsonburg, is charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person and harassment by lewd or threatening language, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 20.
Ridgway State Police responded to a Long Level Road residence July 15 for reports of someone making terroristic threats. The victim said he rides his dirt bike on his own property every day after work, something Frank does not approve of. The man stated that Frank has harassed him on multiple occasions. On July 15, while riding his dirt bike, Frank allegedly came onto his property with his four-wheeler and a rifle mounted on it, and said, “If you continue to ride, I am 75 years old and I have nothing to lose. I will shoot you,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When police attempted to interview Frank, he allegedly told them to “Get the hell off of his property.” Using profanities, he also allegedly said police needed a search warrant to be there, and that he will see them in court.
While police were on the scene, Frank was still allegedly harassing the victim, telling him he called the state police because “he was scared,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Frank’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at Martin’s office.