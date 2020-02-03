ST. MARYS — A Johnsonburg man accused of stalking his former girlfriend faces criminal trespassing and harassment charges.
Kenneth Dean Imbrogno, 25, of Johnsonburg, is charged with the third-degree felony of criminal trespass, stalking, criminal trespass and harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 4.
The City of St. Marys Police Department reportedly received a call Jan. 4 saing the driver of a black Subaru had attempted to run the caller’s vehicle, a silver Chevy pickup truck, off the road in the area of Carbon and South Michael roads. The responding officer reportedly saw Imbrogno shouting at the driver of the truck and initiated a traffic stop. Imbrogno reportedly told police that his girlfriend left the Protective Fraternal League (PFL), where she works, with another man.
Police contacted the woman in question, who said she had broken up with Imbrogno a month earlier, and he has since been following her around and looking for her car, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When another man gave her a ride after work, Imbrogno allegedly banged on the side of his truck, and was pulling on the door handle. He allegedly followed them as they drove away, and attempted to run them off of the road. The woman reportedly told police she is concerned for her safety and that Imbrogno may attempt to hurt her.
Police then responded to 1393 Rosely Road, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck’s residence, following reports of a man pounding on the door. Imbrogno’s ex-girlfriend, who was also inside the residence, told police Imbrogno entered the garage door and pounded on the back door, yelling both of their names.
Imbrogno is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jacob’s office.