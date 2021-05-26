ST. MARYS — A Johnsonburg man is facing charges after he allegedly lied when attempting to purchase a firearm.
Johnathan Glen Surginer, 30, of Johnsonburg, is charged with writing a materially false statement – the delivery, purchase or transfer of a firearm, a felony in the third degree, and statement under penalty, and was cited for disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 20.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received an email from the Pennsylvania State Police firearms division requesting an investigation into Surginer be conducted on May 6, 2021.
On July 9, 2020, Surginer reportedly went to Dunham’s Sports at 863 S. St. Marys St. and attempted to purchase a firearm. He allegedly checked “No,” in block 11(c) on the ATF 4473 form, which was reportedly false information.
On Dec. 20, 2016, he was reportedly charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault, and entered a guilty plea March 2, 2017, receiving a prison sentence of 15 days to 1 year and 11 months in county prison, according to the affidavit of probable cause. This would have been a disqualifying charge that prohibits Surginer from purchasing a firearm.
Surginer’s preliminary hearing is set for July 6, 2021.