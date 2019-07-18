RIDGWAY — A Johnsonburg man was recently jailed after he allegedly chased people with a knife in Ridgway.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department charged David Edward Miller, 37, of Johnsonburg with two second-degree aggravated assault felonies, making terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and trespassing.
Police were dispatched to 255 South St. in Ridgway on July 2 for report of a domestic dispute. The victims reportedly came to the apartment to remove clothes belonging to one of the women. At first, Miller was reportedly agreeable to this, but quickly became violent, according to the affidavit of probable cause, telling them to get out and displaying fits of rage and anger.
The victims told police that Miller allegedly went to the kitchen and removed a large, stainless steel knife from the sink, stating, “You want to be a tough guy?” several times, while running toward them making slashing gestures, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victims exited the apartment, but while closing the door behind them, they reportedly heard a metallic object hit the inside of the door, according to the affidavit. Once they were outside, the victims reportedly had to hold the door closed, as Miller was continuing his attack.
Police aimed to get Miller out of the apartment willingly for one hour.
Miller is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Martin in Johnsonburg.