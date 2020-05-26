JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man is confined in the Elk County Jail after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Powers Avenue home.
Angel Cano Perez Jr., 32, of Johnsonburg, is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking, both felonies in the third degree and conspiracy by receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a call about an alleged burglary that occurred at 309 Powers Ave. April 15. The victims accused Perez as the one having taken rings, since he has made welcomed and “unwelcome” visits to the home, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and had taken things in the past.
Police went to 623 3rd Ave. on April 21 and spoke with Alyssa Mader, 24, of Johnsonburg, who was once in a relationship with Perez. She said she found a silver ring, gold necklace and Kay Jewelers bracelet Perez had given her one month prior, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and told police she didn’t know the items were stolen. She was still searching for a ring with a blue-colored stone in it, and failed to turn it in to police.
The Powers Avenue victim came to the station and reportedly identified the ring and necklace as hers. She reported several items as stolen, including a diamond ring wrap, ring with names engraved on it, white gold wedding ring, gold, silver and birthstone rings and a gold-tone necklace, totaling $11,329.
A search of Mader’s home allegedly resulted in the seizure of a various hypodermic syringes, black marijuana grinder and container with burnt marijuana, glass jar of marijuana, a spoon with white residue, two silver and diamond rings and notes written by Perez, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mader is charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the second degree, possession of marijuana and five counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Martin’s office May 12. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Perez waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Wednesday and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.