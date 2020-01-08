RIDGWAY — A Johnsonburg man faces several charges in connection with paraphernalia and drugs found in a car he was not authorized to drive.
Joseph William Gerg, 34, of Johnsonburg, is charged with the third-degree felony of theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 26.
The Johnsonburg Police Department was dispatched to investigate a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle incident on Boot Jack Road Dec. 26. The vehicle was detained on Route 219 near its intersection with Launer Drive, and police made contact with the driver, who was identified as Gerg, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Gerg exited the Hyundai Accent and a search was conducted, reportedly resulting in the finding of a red cylinder, a baggie of marijuana, a green plastic straw, a plastic bag with white powder residue, a glass pipe and a bag containing suboxone strips, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Gerg is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at Martin’s office.