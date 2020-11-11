JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man has been jailed after he allegedly struck a woman in the face and made several threats against her.
Brian Adam Kearney, 34, of Johnsonburg, is charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 5.
Johnsonburg Borough Police were dispatched to a West Center Street residence for reports of a physical domestic dispute in progress Nov. 4. Upon arrival, police saw Kearney on the porch, and detected the strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Kearney was reportedly very agitated, and said he had just arrived home when he got into an argument with a woman, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kearney said the woman allegedly began attacking and pushing him, then admitted to hitting her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He then said he was trying to get her out of the house.
When police spoke to the woman inside of the residence, she said Kearney allegedly punched her in the forehead with a closed fist. When she picked up the phone to call 911, he allegedly struck her two more times and said, “I’m going to beat your face until you leave the house,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman reportedly had red swelling on the left side of her head, and what appeared to be scratches, as well as a small open cut on the inside of her lower lip. She also told police Kearney allegedly sent her mother text messages earlier that day, stating he was going to kill her.
Kearney also allegedly told police, “Yes, I hit her, and I will keep beating her head in until she leaves my house. I don’t want her here,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kearney’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at Martin’s office. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.