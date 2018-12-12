JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg is moving forward with rehabilitation work following the collapse of the ceiling in the pool room at the Johnsonburg Community Center Nov. 26.
During its meeting Monday afternoon, borough council heard an update on the issue before approving looking into costs associated with repairing the damage.
The borough owns the community center building.
During his report to council, borough engineer Ryan Miller expressed concerns with just repairing the portion of the ceiling which had collapsed into the pool. He noted upon examination it was discovered the ceiling was constructed using heavy, metal supports, which showed significant rust damage, and thick concrete, the weight of which he said contributed to the collapse.
“Unfortunately, it appears the combination of a constantly moist environment coupled with old building materials and methods contributed to the failure,” Miller’s report reads. “Previous leaks from the roof and an old steam line in that corner of the building may have accelerated the deterioration of that portion of the ceiling.”
He said if council opted to only address the damaged portion of the ceiling, it could find itself at risk of future collapse in other sections.
“I would seriously consider the complete removal of that entire ceiling,” he told council.
It was also noted the ceiling is directly below the gym floor, creating a risk of warping in the presence of moisture.
After discussion of various possible materials and construction methods, council authorized beginning the rehabilitation process by clearing the damaged area. Examination at that point will largely determine the specifics of replacing the ceiling, but council authorized getting estimates on the cost to replace the entire ceiling.
It was noted the cost of work is estimated to be high enough to require a competitive bid process to be utilized.
Miller noted the borough is looking into grants and other means of funding any cost of the work beyond what insurance compensates.
His report said the borough was already working on a feasibility study for a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant for repairs to the pool and locker room areas of the community building when the collapse occurred.
Council also approved changing the process by which building codes are handled. At present, the borough uses a third-party inspection company, Bureau Veritas, to process permits. Applicants are directed to the company and correspondence is handled directly between Bureau Veritas and the property owner. Under the new system, permit applications would be available at the borough office, which will submit them to Bureau Veritas and approvals will be handled through the municipality. The change will take effect Jan. 1, 2019.
Also during the meeting, Miller reported information related to approval of the Johnsonburg Municipal Authority’s planned Third Avenue tank project was received Monday, but had not yet been reviewed.
