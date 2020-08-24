JOHNSONBURG — Two Johnsonburg residents have been jailed on felony charges after they allegedly broke into a residence and stayed there for two days without permission.
Alan Daniel Huber, 30, of Johnsonburg, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespassing and the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, all felonies, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 10. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Alexa Farabaugh, 20, of Johnsonburg, is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and conspiracy, all felonies, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. She is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received information that Huber and his girlfriend, Farabaugh, were possibly staying at a Grove Street residence, owned by Huber’s grandmother, who is in a nursing home, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police met with the grandmother’s daughter, her power of attorney, who said she was unaware of them living there and they were not permitted to be there, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also discovered Huber had two active domestic relation warrants issued in Elk County.
Police entered the residence and could hear movement upstairs, as well as allegedly smell the odor of burnt marijuana. Huber was taken into custody, and told police he knew he was not permitted to be at the residence, according to the affidavit. The POA said she wished to press charges.
Farabaugh and Huber allegedly had four bags hidden in an upstairs closet. Farabaugh reportedly took off a diamond earing and gave it to police, as well as a gold bracelet and two jewelry boxes filed with rings, watches and necklaces.
At the Johnsonburg Police Station, Farabugh allegedly admitted to entering the residence through the kitchen window with Huber and staying there for two days. She reportedly said Huber gave her a diamond, heart-shaped necklace that belonged to his grandmother, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She found the rest of the jewelry in their bags, but did not put it there, she says.
Police also allegedly found and seized several items — six prepackaged and labeled bags of marijuana, one bag of marijuana seeds, one bag of marijuana, a digital scale, various empty glassine bags, smoking pipes, lighters and spoons and a notebook with transactions of controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Huber and Farabaugh waived their preliminary hearings at Martin’s office Aug. 19.