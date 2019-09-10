JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg’s annual Autumn Harvest Festival, long a town tradition, will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 325 Church Street.
Cindy Elmquist with St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church said the festival is staged in conjunction with Johnsonburg’s 16th annual Alumni and Friends reunion, which takes place Friday and Saturday night.
SJELC doesn’t necessarily benefit from the festival, Elmquist said, but chose to sponsor it to keep it going and to keep people coming to Johnsonburg.
Local authors Jim Baumgratz of the Elk County Murders series and Janet Stump will both be there for book signings.
The festival used to be sponsored by the town, Elmquist said. Alumni were coming back to Johnsonburg and saying there wasn’t much to do, so the church stepped in to keep it going.
One of the festival’s main goals is to give local bakers and crafters a place to sell their products. SJELC’s Sunday school will also be offering breakfast at 8 a.m.
The festival will be held rain or shine.
SJELC will also host its largest fundraiser — a bake, soup and craft sale — Oct. 19.