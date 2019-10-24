JOHNSONBURG — Over the years, the Johnsonburg Senior Center on Center Street has become a safe place of fellowship and volunteerism for Elk County senior citizens.
President Larry Pistner said it all started when he and his wife came to the JSC to get a flu shot, and his uncle and other people there were playing Wii bowling. The next thing he knew, he was president.
The JSC board has seven members, with Anna Kreckel acting as director.
The JSC, formerly in the U.S. Post Office building, has been in its current location for around 13 years.
Board member Virginia Neilson said she wanted to give her time to volunteering when her mother-in-law started receiving home-delivered meal services through Elk County Office of Human Services.
Barbara Duffy said she got involved because her parents were involved.
“I wanted to give back to the community,” she said.
“You have to get involved to change things,” Joyce Dunworth added.
The center holds many regular activities, including card games, bingo, board games, dominos, knitting, exercise sessions, APPRISE counseling, birthday celebrations and line dancing with former director Pat Bloom twice a week. Health and blood-pressure screenings, as well as health-related speakers, are also offered. A meal is served daily.
The center’s knitting class also donates to area entities like the Hahne Regional Cancer Center in DuBois.
Once a month, the JSC provides live entertainment and food. It has also welcomed speakers like local authors, the Elk County sheriff and Elk County Commissioners. Preschoolers also visit around the holidays.
Center members also rent the building out for various events in order to raise money.
Senior centers are essential to the community, the group said, since many members don’t have anywhere else to go. It gets them out and about, and they aren’t just sitting at home, Neilson adds. People who don’t cook for themselves or who have lost a spouse come in for both the meal and fellowship.
The JSC is open five days a week, and is also a location for people in other areas, such as Wilcox, Ridgway and St. Marys, Pistner says. It welcomes an average of 25-30 seniors per day.
The JSC is thankful to the community for its support, Pistner says. It always welcomes monetary donations and paper products, as well as new members and volunteers.
For more information, call 814-965-5638.