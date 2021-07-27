JOHNSONBURG — Two Johnsonburg sisters with a passion for cheerleading have tumbled into their dream by opening Revolution All Star Cheerleading on Market Street.
Justine Kuntz and Jenna Zimmerman, both Johnsonburg natives, kicked off the adventure officially June 1, said Kuntz, following some serious renovations of the space, which is now revamped and ready to go.
The studio was originally going to be in the Johnsonburg Community Center just down the street, said Kuntz.
It is now in what used to be the GC Murphy building, tracing back to the 1800s.
The sisters kept some characteristics of the historical space, including the exposed brick on the walls, tall windows and the original bathroom door, said Kuntz.
RASC held its grand opening during the Johnsonburg Farmers and Artisans Market at the end of June, and still welcome visitors during the market each Wednesday, most recently offering orange Julius smoothies at the July 21 market.
The spacious upstairs is decorated with farmhouse décor and modern colors like black, grey and white, is even equipped with a “selfie studio” for pictures and a cushiony floor perfect for jumps, tumbles and stunts.
Zimmerman was a cheerleader all of her life, said Kuntz, and has eight years of All Star coaching experience in Kane, while Kuntz coached scholastic cheer.
RASC already has three participating squads, she said.
It has been a great experience to help bring something new and needed to the community they grew up in, said Kuntz, drawing people into town from nearby areas, too, like Kane.
Believers that cheer builds confidence and fitness, the sisters also believe the squads become like family.
Visit Revolution All Star Cheerleading on Facebook.