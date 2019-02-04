JOHNSONBURG — Jacob Newman of Wilcox is developing skills he knows will be important later in life and garnering some recognition along the way.
Newman, a sophomore at Johnsonburg Area High School, is readying to head to Harrisburg to compete in the state Poetry Out Loud competition in March after winning the regional contest last month. Newman bested students from the Johnsonburg, Ridgway, St. Marys and Elk County Catholic high schools for the honor. The region includes Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean and Potter counties.
“It feels pretty cool that you can get this far, especially in this rural area,” he said of heading to Harrisburg. “I think it’s really great that someone from here can go and represent this part of the state.”
As part of their prize, the winner of the state competition will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the national Poetry Out Loud competition.
Poetry Out Loud is a free competition offered in 112 high schools in Pennsylvania and more than 4,000 across the country. Participants choose one of nearly 800 poems in the Poetry Out Loud anthology, memorize it and present a performance recitation.
Newman said his extracurricular activities led to his involvement in the competition and the skills he’s developing will come in handy.
“My teachers had actually first told me about it, since I’m in drama club,” he said. “ I enjoy reading. I like poetry. I think you can express not only the words, but what it means to you. It’s public speaking as well as being a drama production. I think public speaking can be so useful later in life. I’m just thankful to everyone who got me involved. I appreciate everyone who’s sponsoring it and doing their part to make it happen.”
Newman said he was excited to participate because he values the arts.
“I think the arts are really important and don’t get the support they deserve,” he said. “I think they’re a lot more important than people give them credit for.”
