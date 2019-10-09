JOHNSONBURG — In light of the Johnsonburg Community Center’s 100-year anniversary celebration in October, the town will come to life this weekend.
The celebration will start with a ribbon cutting at the new JCC playground at noon Thursday, a project that has been ongoing since earlier this year.
Saturday will feature a family festival from 2-6 p.m., games and food, model T-rides offering a “tour town” or “Ride to Bendigo” will be held from 3-5 p.m. All activities are happening at 600 Market St.
Saturday will feature the “Bastard Bearded Irishmen” in concert from 8-11 p.m.
JCC Director Christine Bressler said Ryan Warmbrodt, a member of the Pittsburgh-based, rock-Irish band, started out playing in the band “Fat Tony” in Johnsonburg.
The 100th anniversary ceremony and rededication will be held Sunday at 2 p.m., also featuring The Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corps.
The JCC was started by New York and Pennsylvania Co., what is now Domtar Johnsonburg Mill, 10 decades ago, built by architect and engineer Frank F. Orner and Hyde Murphy Co. Builders.
“The 100th anniversary celebration is to remember, enjoy and be thankful for our founders for giving us such a remarkable building that has played such an important role in our town and our lives,” Bressler said.
The Johnsonburg Community Trust will also host its first wine and beer tasting event, “Festival of Flavors 2019,” from 7-10 p.m. on the 600th block of Market Street Saturday. Entertainment will be provided by Dan Roche. A $20 admission ticket includes a glass, snacks and tasting samples.
Event Chairman Louie Karellas, also a member of the JCT, said the organization’s mission is to preserve and revitilize the town and all of its historical significance.
“We’re here to preserve the community, while trying to promote different signs of progress,” he said.
Four Elk and McKean-county wineries will be on display — The Winery at Wilcox, Wagon Wheel Wines, Bear Creek Winery and Buddy Boy Winery, as well as Logyard Brewing Company of Kane.
The town coming together to celebrate the JCC’s anniversary is also a chance to bring Johnsonburg to life, Karellas says.
The event will also feature two Johnsonburg restaurants — KJ’s Cafe and Buzzy’s Pizza and Pub.
“This is an all-new experience for the community,” he said. “We’re bringing all the action together with an immersive night of local culture, trying to get people involved and bring Johnsonburg back to its former glory.”
The JCT is always welcoming of new members who are passionate about the town, Karellas adds. Those interested can reach out to the Johnsonburg Borough or through the JCT Facebook page.