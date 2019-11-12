JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman is facing felony forgery charges after she allegedly tried to use counterfeit $100 bills at several locations.
Tammy Dee Lytle, 48, of Johnsonburg, has been charged with two second-degree felony counts of forgery, theft of services, possessing an instrument of crime and receiving stolen property, according to charges filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 31.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a visit from the Johnsonburg American Legion manager Aug. 28, who reportedly said a woman came in and purchased three sodas with a $100 bill, and was given $97 in change. The manager later counted the drawer and discovered the $100 bill was allegedly counterfeit, according to the affidavit of probable cause. It was smaller in size, and there were small Chinese symbols on the back, printed in red ink. Police agreed to meet at the JAL and review the cameras, reportedly identifying Lytle as the suspect.
The following day, JBPD Chief John Clopp received a phone call from the owner of Buzzy’s Pizza and Pub on Center Street, who said a delivery driver made a delivery to 405 Legion Ave. that day, with Lytle being the caller, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The total was $43.89, the owner said, and payment was allegedly made with a $100 counterfeit bill.
Chief Clopp received another phone call from the St. Marys Police Department Oct. 2. The witness reportedly told St. Marys Police that he and his wife gave Lytle a ride to the Milestone Wellness Center in Butler, where she unsuccessfully attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill there, as well as at the Chicora Drug Pharmacy in Chicora.
The witness also reportedly told police Lytle was 100 percent knowledgable that the bill was not real.
Lytle’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 27 at Martin’s office.