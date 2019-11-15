JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman accused of firing a gun at area stop signs and a vehicle waived her preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Wednesday.
Melissa Lynn Brendel, 37, of Johnsonburg, is charged with possessing an instrument of crime, nine counts of conspiracy, six second-degree misdemeanor counts of propulsion of missiles onto roadways, criminal mischief/damaging property and recklessly endangering another person, according to charges filed at Martin’s office Nov. 8.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a call from Elk County Emergency Serves May 6, for reports of gun shots in the area of First and Glen avenues. An officer reportedly located bullet holes in stop sign at the intersection of First Avenue and Short Street, as well as a bullet hole in a stop sign at First Avenue and Cobb Street. Two casings were recovered, indicating a .40-caliber semi-automatic firearm was used in those areas, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police were then contacted by a woman who said she had two bullet holes in the passenger side of her 2007 Toyota Camry, parked on Glen Avenue. Police reportedly discovered the bullets had been fired into the vehicle. Household security cameras allegedly showed a white Sedan traveling in that direction, slowing down and firing a gun, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Officers also discovered a bullet hole lodged into a “no-brake engine” sign in the area of Glen Avenue.
JBPD Chief John Clopp discovered a vehicle matching the same description in the area of Second Avenue, registered to Adam Jones, 40, of Ridgway. Police attempted to make contact with Jones and Melissa Brendel, who were reportedly at work at the time. Police never heard back from Brendel, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police showed up to Brendel and Jones’ place of employment, where the supervisor reportedly said neither had shown up for work or called, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The supervisor later said Jones and Brendel fled the area to Harrisburg.
Clopp received a phone call from Jones May 17, who reportedly said he and Brendel were moving to Tennessee and have no intention of returning to Elk County.
The JBPD received word from Ridgway-based state police that Jones was arrested for possession of a firearm, registered to Brendel, Aug. 15.
According to court dockets, charged were filed against Jones at Martin’s office Aug. 14, including possession of a firearm, fleeing police, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, traffic violations, careless and reckless driving and speeding.
Bullet fragments and casings were submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police lab in Erie Aug. 29, and results showed the casings were determined to have been discharged from Brendel’s .40-caliber handgun, according to the affidavit.
Brendel is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. She waived her preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Nov. 13.