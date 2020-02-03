JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman accused of keeping her children in a hazardous environment full of animal feces will face her preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Sheilah Maria Thomas, 29, of Johnsonburg, is charged with the third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children, and also a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 7.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to an activated fire alarm at 426 Water St. Ext. Jan. 4, where the tenant, Thomas, resides with her 2-year-old daughter, 6-year-old son, two dogs and one cat. Thomas told police her son turned on the stove burner and created a lot of smoke. The chief of the Johnsonburg Fire Department called police inside the residence to observe the living conditions upstairs, according to the affidavit of probable cause, where officers reportedly saw animal feces in the hallway and in both children’s bedrooms. The children had reportedly smeared the animal feces on the walls.
After speaking with Thomas, police learned Elk County Children and Youth Services was already aware of the situation. Police advised Thomas she would be charged with child endangerment, since the children were exposed to hazardous waste and she had made no effort to clean the residence.
Thomas’ hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Martin’s office.