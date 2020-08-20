JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman has been charged after a 2-year-old child was allegedly found wandering in the middle of an intersection alone.
Tonya Lynn Lovell, 37, of Johnsonburg, is charged with a third-degree felony of endangering the welfare of children, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 11.
Johnsonburg Borough Police were called to the intersection of Short Street and First Avenue Aug. 4 for reports of a 2-year-old child reportedly found unclothed near the street. Police spoke with a witness, who said when she went outside to see what her dog was barking at, she noticed the child walking toward her, alone, in the middle of the intersection, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She took the child into her care while attempting to locate a parent or guardian, then called police.
The child’s mother reportedly arrived at the residence and told police she asked Lovell to watch the child while she took a shower. The child then disappeared, and Lovell said she thought the child was hiding within the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Lovell reportedly told police she was unsure how the child got outside and that it was an accident. Police informed her the child was missing for 30 minutes.
Lovell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 9.