JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman was jailed after allegedly conspiring to steal items from vehicles and fraudulently using someone else’s bank cards at the Walmart in St. Marys.
Stefanie Marie Cross, 37, of Johnsonburg, is charged with conspiracy – accessing a device not authorized to use, and receiving stolen property, both felonies in the third degree, as well as tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 19. Bail is set at $15,000.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received report of theft from motor vehicles that occurred overnight, while the one vehicle was parked on Clarion Road near Main Street, and the other, in the driveway of a Main Street home. The victim said someone had stolen her purse with credit and bank cards, $50, a black backpack and check stub, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Another victim told police someone stole a nearly-empty bottle of Gucci perfume.
The first victim received a report that her debit card may have been fraudulently used at the Walmart in St. Marys, with her online banking statement showing four purchases, totaling $1,244.75. Through the investigation, an arrest was made on the co-defendant, Steven Allen Frampton, 27, of Sykesville, and most of the items were recovered. Cross had reportedly let him stay there and use her vehicle, to drive to Walmart and use the stolen cards. Numerous items, including toys for her children and cooking items were purchased. Cross and Frampton returned to Walmart, where they allegedly attempted to use the cards again, but they were canceled. They then drove to Sheetz, where Cross allegedly threw the cards and ID away to destroy evidence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
At Cross’ house, the vehicle in the driveway as allegedly loaded with stolen items. At first, she denied knowing anything about the incident, but later admitted to going with Frampton to Walmart and Sheetz. When asked if she had anything in the house, Cross said she didn’t, but finally went in and retrieved a purse/backpack and the perfumes that were allegedly stolen, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police called Cross May 16 and asked her to come to the station, but she reportedly never did.
Frampton waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office July 21. Cross’ preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 4 at Martin’s office.