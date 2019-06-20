JOHNSONBURG — An Elk County woman faces child endangerment charges after her two young children reportedly were found wandering the streets in the rain.
Kayla Michelle Nero, 27, of Johnsonburg, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, as well as the use of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Johnsonburg Police officers were dispatched to 337 Water Street in response to a report of two minor children wandering the area unsupervised.
When police arrived, they found one of the girls was not wearing shoes or socks, and both were very wet because it was raining. A witness told police she believed the children lived at Harold E. Duffy Apartments, a substantial distance from where they were located, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers transported the children to 426 Water Street Extension where their mother, Nero, was located. She reportedly told police she left her children in the care of two other people while she visited a neighbor.
Police found the person reportedly supposed to be taking care of the girls passed out on the apartment couch, with two other children sleeping on the floor. The man reportedly told police he was not asked to watch the children.
After investigating further, Nero reportedly admitted she went to another apartment to purchase marijuana, which she gave to police.
Nero’s preliminary hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. July 3 at the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin.