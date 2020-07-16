JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman has been charged with child endangerment after her 7-year-old child was allegedly found in town by himself for the third time.
Tonya Lynn Lovell, 37, of Johnsonburg, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 24.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a complaint from a CVS employee June 16 about a 7-year-old boy who was in the store by himself to purchase a gallon of milk. He reportedly needed the employee’s help to pay with a card, which belonged to his mother, Lovell. After paying, the child left the store, struggling to carry the gallon of milk. The employee, scared for the child’s safety, called police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police observed a grey sedan in the area, and identified the boy in the back seat. The driver stated she saw the child walking home and stopped to give him a ride. Police followed her back to the 321 First Ave. residence, where Lovell reportedly apologized for letting the boy walk to the store alone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also told police she hurt her leg and was unable to go herself, yet the older son was present in the home. When asked why he didn’t accompany the child to the store, Lovell reportedly said she doesn’t trust him.
Police informed Lovell that this was the third similar incident the JBPD has handled in the past two months, where the boy was allegedly seen walking long distances through town unsupervised. Police explained to her that the boy is not old enough to walk cross town, cross busy intersections and shop alone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Elk County Children and Youth Services has also addressed this issue with Lovell, police reported.
Lovell’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. July 22 at Martin’s office.