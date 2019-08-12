JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman faces charges of endangering the welfare of children after police reportedly discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her home.
Alexis Marie Pisani, 24, of Johnsonburg, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department responded to 120 Cushing Avenue May 20 after receiving reports of possible child neglect. A witness told police they spoke with Pisani’s mother, who reportedly had tried to call her daughter several times that morning.
Pisani’s mother reportedly asked her son to check on her. Pisani’s 6-year-old child was awake and getting himself ready for school, while a 1-year-old was awake and crying in a pack-and-play in the downstairs living room, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Attempts to wake Pisani were unsuccessful. The witness reportedly told police he was afraid she was suffering from a drug-related overdose.
Police entered the residence, which was reportedly in disarray, where they reportedly witnessed the 1-year-old child alone and crying downstairs. After entering Pisani’s bedroom, police found her confused, lethargic and slurring her speech, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police informed Pisani her son was downstairs crying, to which she reportedly responded that she was fine, and was up most of the night taking care of a sick child.
Police reported that in plain view was a glass jar containing marijuana, a blue glass pipe containing burnt residue and a glass/plastic smoking pipe with residue, as well as a red lighter.
Pisani’s prelimary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Martin.